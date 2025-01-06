Vikings vs. Lions score, live updates: Detroit, Minnesota face off for the NFC's No. 1 seed in 2024 NFL finale

Game 272 of the 2024 NFL regular season is a special one. In a year where so much of the playoff dust settled early, one Week 18 game stands out, not just for this season but in the history of the league, with the 14-2 Minnesota Vikings taking on the 14-2 Detroit Lions in the first regular-season game between two teams with 14 wins. The stakes are simple but extremely high: the winner is the NFC North champion and the No. 1 seed, with a first-round bye in the loaded NFC; while the loser is the No. 5 seed and will open the playoffs on the road during wild-card weekend. If the game should end in a tie, Detroit would win the division and be the 1-seed, thanks to winning the first matchup between the teams back in Week 7.
No matter how the game ends, this will be the first time in league history a wild-card team will have 14 wins. The only time a wild-card team had 13 wins in a season was 1999, when the 13-3 Tennessee Titans finished second in the AFC Central to the 14-2 Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee won the AFC championship game in Jacksonville that season before losing to the Rams in Super Bowl 34.
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field | Detroit
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo
St. Brown out of bounds with a gain of 19
The Lions save their timeout and are in Vikings territory at the 41.
Vikings flagged for a kickoff out of bounds
Detroit will take over with the 20 seconds left and a timeout, and starting from the 40-yard-line.
Another Lions stop, another Vikings field goal
This time its Reichard from 31 yards to cut the Detroit lead to 7-6. There are 20 seconds left in the first half and the Vikings are set to receive the second half kickoff.
Minnesota back in the red zone
They've only gotten the one field goal, and they could use come points out of this drive.
Jalen Nailor on 3rd and 5 for a Vikings 1st down
After a Sam Darnold scramble to make it a 3rd-and more manageable, he found Nailor who slithered into Lions territory — and perhaps field goal range. The gain was 18 to the Detroit 36 at the two-minute warning. The Vikings have all three timeouts.
Unexpectedly low scoring first half in Detroit
The teams were largely expected to light up the scoreboard, and while there's still time for both offenses to get going, it's just 7-3 with 4th down stops on both sides here in the first half.
Lions turn it over on 4th and inches
Vikings tipped a pass after the Lions went play action and Jonathan Bullard got the tip. Vikings take over at their own 41.
Three-straight incompletions and a field goal for Minnesota
Will Reichard makes the field goal, but Minnesota has to be thinking it should have more. The Vikings' last seven offensive snaps have come inside the 10-yard-line, and they've protected Sam Darnold against some Lions blitzing, but some plaster man coverage — and couple of high Darnold throws — have saved Detroit, which now leads 7-3 with 6:35 left in the half.
Vikings come up with tip-drill interception!
Josh Metellus got the tip and Ivan Pace Jr. snags the pick and the Vikings start a drive with 1st and goal.
Jared Goff nearly sacked in the end zone, but was able to get it in the area of an eligible receiver. Perhaps a questionable call, but Jahmyr Gibbs was in the area. The Lions were able to pick up the 3rd and 5 to at least give themselves some room.
Lions hold on 4th down on the 3-yard-line
The pass was too tall for Jefferson from Darnold, and Detroit gets a stop. This round of the chess match between Aaron Glenn and Kevin O'Connell goes to the Detroit defensive coordinator.
Lions to take over at their own 3-yard-line with 10:10 to go in the first half.
The Vikings and Lions trade punts on their first drives. Minnesota had a false start on a 2nd and 4 that backed them up and hurt the momentum of the drive, and after a return to the 22, the Lions' offense will have a second crack at it.
Aaron Jones makes first down catch
The first-year Viking make the play on a 3rd down to move the sticks for the second first down of their opening drive.
Minnesota's offense takes over
The Vikings entered Week 18 12th in total offense and 9th in scoring offense. They're likely to need to put some points up to keep up with the Lions, who come into Week 18 leading the NFL in scoring at 33.3 points per game.
Vikings win the second third down
This second one was a 3rd and 8 and Jonathan Greenard wasn't fooled by a draw play and wrapped up Gibbs in the backfield for a loss forcing the punt. Vikings take over just short of their own 15.
Gibbs picks up a first down
After motioning out of the backfield, he beats Blake Cashman in man coverage and spins away for a first down after getting to a quick third down on the opening series.
28 combined wins in an NFL regular season game. This one should be fun
The Vikings will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time since 1998 with a win
The Vikings fell in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game that year after going 15-1 with a ridiculous offense, led by Randal Cunningham and Cris Carter and rookie Randy Moss both topping 1,000 receiving yards.
There's an interesting situation brewing at the top of the NFC right now. Three teams — the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings — could potentially end the season with the same record.