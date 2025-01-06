Advertisement


Vikings vs. Lions score, live updates: Detroit, Minnesota face off for the NFC's No. 1 seed in 2024 NFL finale

One of the biggest matchups in NFL history is set to close the 2024 regular season

yahoo sports staff

Game 272 of the 2024 NFL regular season is a special one. In a year where so much of the playoff dust settled early, one Week 18 game stands out, not just for this season but in the history of the league, with the 14-2 Minnesota Vikings taking on the 14-2 Detroit Lions in the first regular-season game between two teams with 14 wins. The stakes are simple but extremely high: the winner is the NFC North champion and the No. 1 seed, with a first-round bye in the loaded NFC; while the loser is the No. 5 seed and will open the playoffs on the road during wild-card weekend. If the game should end in a tie, Detroit would win the division and be the 1-seed, thanks to winning the first matchup between the teams back in Week 7.

No matter how the game ends, this will be the first time in league history a wild-card team will have 14 wins. The only time a wild-card team had 13 wins in a season was 1999, when the 13-3 Tennessee Titans finished second in the AFC Central to the 14-2 Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee won the AFC championship game in Jacksonville that season before losing to the Rams in Super Bowl 34.

  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

  • Location: Ford Field | Detroit

  • TV Channel: NBC

  • Streaming: Peacock, Fubo

Live33 updates
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    St. Brown out of bounds with a gain of 19

    The Lions save their timeout and are in Vikings territory at the 41.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vikings flagged for a kickoff out of bounds

    Detroit will take over with the 20 seconds left and a timeout, and starting from the 40-yard-line.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another Lions stop, another Vikings field goal

    This time its Reichard from 31 yards to cut the Detroit lead to 7-6. There are 20 seconds left in the first half and the Vikings are set to receive the second half kickoff.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Minnesota back in the red zone

    They've only gotten the one field goal, and they could use come points out of this drive.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jalen Nailor on 3rd and 5 for a Vikings 1st down

    After a Sam Darnold scramble to make it a 3rd-and more manageable, he found Nailor who slithered into Lions territory — and perhaps field goal range. The gain was 18 to the Detroit 36 at the two-minute warning. The Vikings have all three timeouts.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Unexpectedly low scoring first half in Detroit

    The teams were largely expected to light up the scoreboard, and while there's still time for both offenses to get going, it's just 7-3 with 4th down stops on both sides here in the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Lions turn it over on 4th and inches

    Vikings tipped a pass after the Lions went play action and Jonathan Bullard got the tip. Vikings take over at their own 41.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Three-straight incompletions and a field goal for Minnesota

    Will Reichard makes the field goal, but Minnesota has to be thinking it should have more. The Vikings' last seven offensive snaps have come inside the 10-yard-line, and they've protected Sam Darnold against some Lions blitzing, but some plaster man coverage — and couple of high Darnold throws — have saved Detroit, which now leads 7-3 with 6:35 left in the half.

     

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vikings come up with tip-drill interception!

    Josh Metellus got the tip and Ivan Pace Jr. snags the pick and the Vikings start a drive with 1st and goal.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Lions avoid disaster, pick up a first down

    Jared Goff nearly sacked in the end zone, but was able to get it in the area of an eligible receiver. Perhaps a questionable call, but Jahmyr Gibbs was in the area. The Lions were able to pick up the 3rd and 5 to at least give themselves some room.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Lions hold on 4th down on the 3-yard-line

    The pass was too tall for Jefferson from Darnold, and Detroit gets a stop. This round of the chess match between Aaron Glenn and Kevin O'Connell goes to the Detroit defensive coordinator.

    Lions to take over at their own 3-yard-line with 10:10 to go in the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Justin Jefferson, welcome to Week 18

    The Vikings' offensive line has been excellent in the early going, and was great on this play to get Minnesota a first down.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jonathan Greenard sacks Jared Goff on 3rd down

    Minnesota quickly cleans up to force a punt, and the Vikings will take over around the 50-yard-line, looking to even up the score early in the second quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Andrew Van Ginkel. Hit stick.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Some ELITE company for Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vikings to punt after the sack

    That’s a quick three-and-out, and it's looking like the Lions are swarming on defense to close the first quarter with a 7-0 lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Za'Darius Smith with an enormous first down sack to back the Vikings up

    Minnesota will now have 2nd and 27 in the shadow of their own goal posts.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Lions cash in conversion with Jahmyr Gibbs 25-yard touchdown run

    Great patience by Sonic with his 17th touchdown — tying the single-season Lions record — and the Lions are on the board first with a 7-0 lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Lions pick up HUGE 4th down

    Jared Goff stands in against a 0-blitz and Jameson Williams marches Detroit to the 25.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Amon-Ra St. Brown with the first big one of the game

    A catch and run of 23 yards to get Detroit on the move on its second drive has the Lions across midfield for the first time.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The NFL wild card schedule is out

    For more on the schedule and the playoff bracket, click here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Hockenson couldn't pull it in on third down

    The Vikings and Lions trade punts on their first drives. Minnesota had a false start on a 2nd and 4 that backed them up and hurt the momentum of the drive, and after a return to the 22, the Lions' offense will have a second crack at it.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Aaron Jones makes first down catch

    The first-year Viking make the play on a 3rd down to move the sticks for the second first down of their opening drive.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Minnesota's offense takes over

    The Vikings entered Week 18 12th in total offense and 9th in scoring offense. They're likely to need to put some points up to keep up with the Lions, who come into Week 18 leading the NFL in scoring at 33.3 points per game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vikings win the second third down

    This second one was a 3rd and 8 and Jonathan Greenard wasn't fooled by a draw play and wrapped up Gibbs in the backfield for a loss forcing the punt. Vikings take over just short of their own 15.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Gibbs picks up a first down

    After motioning out of the backfield, he beats Blake Cashman in man coverage and spins away for a first down after getting to a quick third down on the opening series.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    28 combined wins in an NFL regular season game. This one should be fun

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Lions have been in the NFL since 1930. They've never been the No. 1 seed in the playoffs

    The franchise has only won two playoff games since 1991 and this year, they're dealing with tremendous injuries on the defensive side of the ball.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Vikings will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time since 1998 with a win

    The Vikings fell in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game that year after going 15-1 with a ridiculous offense, led by Randal Cunningham and Cris Carter and rookie Randy Moss both topping 1,000 receiving yards.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Detroit in all black for this Sunday night special

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    It’s simple for both Minnesota and Detroit tonight

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Lions inactives for Week 18

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vikings inactives for Week 18