Vikings vs. Bears: Best anytime NFL TD scorer bets for Monday Night Football in Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season includes multiple key divisional matchups across each conference with potential playoff implications. That's the case with the final game of the Week 12 slate: the Chicago Bears (3-8) head north to take on the Minnesota Vikings (6-5) in an NFC North tilt for Monday Night Football.

The Vikings are one of the hottest teams in the NFC over the last six weeks. Minnesota's gone 5-1 in its last six games after a 1-4 start to 2023. Despite starting a quarterback acquired at the trade deadline in Joshua Dobbs, the Vikings were just two points away from making it six wins in a row last week at Denver. With Dobbs, an improving defense, and the potential return of superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the Vikings look like a playoff team in the NFC.

Chicago, meanwhile, has a 1-3 record over the last four games. Last week's 31-26 loss to Detroit ruined quarterback Justin Fields' return to the starting lineup after an injury. Like Minnesota, the Bears have a bye week after Monday Night Football. Chicago's defense is improving and currently boasts the second-best run defense by yards allowed per game.

The NFC North foes meet on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 12 looking to improve their standing in the division.

Monday Night Football: Odds, betting lines for Bears at Vikings

The Vikings are favorites to defeat the Bears, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

All odds per BetMGM as of Sunday evening.

Spread: Vikings (-3)

Moneyline: Vikings (-150); Bears (+125)

Over/under: 44

Week 12 Monday Night Football: Anytime touchdown scorer odds

All odds courtesy of DraftKings as of Sunday evening.

Minnesota Vikings:

Chicago Bears:

Best anytime touchdown bets for Week 12 Monday Night Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (+100)

The Chicago Bears' defense has struggled against wide receivers in the passing game. That unit's allowed 12 touchdowns in 11 games to wide receivers, including one each last week to Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Addison leads the Vikings in receiving touchdowns with seven but hasn't scored since Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. He'll have a great opportunity to break through this week for another touchdown against the Bears, who he scored on in Week 6.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (+160)

Fields left the first Bears-Vikings game in Week 6 with an injury but he still managed to get 46 yards on the ground on eight carries. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent scored a rushing touchdown late in the game, something Fields can definitely do on Monday Night Football. The Vikings defense has given up six touchdowns to quarterbacks since that Week 6 game. Fields should find the endzone somehow here.

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (+138)

Chicago's given up five touchdowns to tight ends in 2023 but Hockenson's one of the best tight ends they'll see all season. The Bears held up against the Lions' and Panthers' tight ends but their personnel can't match what the Vikings trot out at that position. Since Dobbs took over as the starter, Hockenson's seen a big uptick in targets in the passing game. He'll target him again on Monday Night Football.

Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (+120)

The Vikings defense has allowed just five touchdowns all season to running backs so wide receiver is likely the better way to go for skill position touchdowns. Minnesota has allowed three scores to wide receivers in the last two games: one to Courtland Sutton last week in Denver and one each to A.T. Perry and Chris Olave in the Vikings' win over the Saints. The Vikings are not typically burned for touchdowns by deep threats like Darnell Mooney so Moore's the pick here.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (+240)

This is entirely contingent on whether or not Jefferson plays on Monday Night Football. If he does, Osborn's chance for a score drops significantly. Chicago's given up just six rushing touchdowns this season, one of the lowest figures in the league. Passing scores will be the way to go and Osborn's opportunities with Jefferson out will be there.

Chicago Bears Defense/Special Teams (+650)

Regardless of who's starting at quarterback for the Vikings, Minnesota's turned the ball over a lot on offense. The Vikings have just one turnover-free game in 2023. Last week against Denver saw three turnovers including an interception and two fumbles lost. Minnesota can definitely give the Bears' defense a chance to swing things on Monday Night Football.

Minnesota Vikings Defense/Special Teams (+375)

The Bears' offense is sixth in the league in turnovers with 19. Chicago's turned the ball over at least twice in seven games this season. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has the team playing an aggressive brand of football on that side of the ball. It's a longer shot but there will likely be at least one turnover to work with.

