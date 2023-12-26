Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson out for season after injury to ACL, MCL

The injuries continue to pile on for the Minnesota Vikings, as they'll have to continue their playoff push without their star tight end.

T.J. Hockenson suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL injury in Week 16, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday, marking another blow to a team hoping to make the playoffs.

Hockenson suffered the injury on the second play of the second half in Minnesota's 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Hockenson made a 24-yard catch, and Lions safety Kerby Joseph's helmet hit Hockenson's knee on the tackle. Hockenson immediately got up and walked toward the sideline, missing the remainder of the game.

The Vikings tight end was having one of the best seasons of his five-year pro career, as he had a personal best of 960 receiving yards this season, the third most among tight ends in the NFL this year. He also had a career-high 95 receptions to go along with five touchdowns.

"T.J. has been constant throughout the whole season. He's been incredibly tough dealing with some things throughout the year," O'Connell said. "I just absolutely love T.J., love what he is to our organization. Love his toughness."

Vikings' injuries

Hockenson's injury is the latest significant ailment Minnesota has suffered this season, which has included Kirk Cousins being ruled out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 8 and wide receiver Justin Jefferson missing seven games after suffering a hamstring injury. The Vikings were also dealt with edge rusher D.J. Wonnum being out for the season after suffering a torn quad against the Lions. Receiver Jordan Addison is also day-to-day with an ankle injury.

With Hockenson out, the Vikings will turn to Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt at the tight end position.

At 7-8, Minnesota has lost its past two games and four of its last five, leaving the team outside the NFC playoff picture as it stands. The Vikings will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 17.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: T.J. Hockenson injury: Vikings TE (ACL, MCL) out for season