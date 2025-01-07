Vikings sign ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones to active roster ahead of playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 29: Daniel Jones #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that they have signed former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to their 53-man roster.

In a corresponding move, they waived backup quarterback Brett Rypien. Jones will join the Vikings roster to back up Sam Darnold during the playoffs.

Jones initially signed with the Vikings practice squad on Nov. 27 after being released by the Giants. He has remained on the practice squad since, but will now be available in the postseason in the event that Darnold needs to be replaced.

The Vikings made the playoffs as a wild-card team after a 14-3 season and second-place finish in the NFC North. They had a chance to secure the division and the No. 1 seed on Sunday, but lost to the Lions in a game that determined the NFC North champion.

The loss dropped the Vikings to the No. 5 seed, and they face a road game Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round.