Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ruled out of game with ankle injury

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is done for the day after exiting early in the fourth quarter on Sunday with what the team is calling an ankle injury.

Rookie Jaren Hall, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, took over running the Vikings offense with the task of protecting a 24-10 lead over the Green Bay Packers.

Cousins was looking to throw on a third-and-19 play when he went down for a 4-yard loss. He limped off the field as the Vikings field goal unit came out onto the field.

He was carted off and officially ruled out of the game shortly afterward.

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings talks with head coach Kevin O'Connell during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Cousins completed 23 of his 31 passes on the day for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kirk Cousins injury: Vikings QB (ankle) ruled out of game vs. Packers