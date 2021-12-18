Vikings cut starter Bashaud Breeland after reported altercation with coaches, teammates at practice

The Minnesota Vikings cut starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Saturday following a reported verbal altercation with coaches and teammates at practice, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Breeland allegedly removed got into an argument with coaches, removed his cleats and then argued with teammates trying to defuse the situation.

The #Vikings waived starting CB Bashaud Breeland after he got into a verbal altercation today at practice with coaches, took off his cleats and got into it with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Too much to come back from. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021

Breeland, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in the offseason. He's started all 13 games in 2021, registering 47 solo tackles, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.

The Vikings announced the move Saturday on Twitter, but did not provide a reason for Breeland's release. Twenty minutes after that, Breeland tweeted "no hard feelings no love lost" in response to the move.

I wanna appreciate the Vikings for the opportunity they game no hard feelings no love lost. #17familia #Swilyfe #New17 — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) December 18, 2021

With the move, Breeland will hit the free-agent market. He spent the previous two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl ring during the 2019 NFL season. Breeland also spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Washington Football Team over his eight seasons in the NFL.