Vikings' Camryn Bynum celebrates game-winning interception with Raygun dance

Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates an interception with linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0), linebacker Brian Asamoah II (6) and safety Joshua Metellus (44) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium.

Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum waited a week to deliver "the most FIRE" interception celebration, and he delivered with an ode to an Olympics icon.

After he picked off Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones in the fourth quarter of the 12-7 victory, Bynum did a dance impression like Rachael "Raygun" Gunn, the Australian breakdancer who went viral during the 2024 Paris Olympics for her routine. Bynum hit all of the signature moves, finishing it off with the kangaroo pose as his teammates watched on.

It was a celebration Bynum had been plotting for a few days. Last week, he posted on social media that he had a celebration ready after he missed out on one in the win over the Indianapolis Colts last week. When someone posted that Bynum has stepped his game up "purely by his desire to do an elaborate celebration," the safety said "literally."

The celebration came at a coincidental time; earlier in the week, Gunn announced she is retiring from competitive breaking after her "upsetting" experience in the Olympics. Hopefully she at least enjoyed seeing Bynum pay tribute.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vikings' Camryn Bynum does Raygun dance after game-winning pick