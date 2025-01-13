Who is the Vikings' backup QB? Daniel Jones is QB3 in first game on active roster

The Minnesota Vikings made a change in their quarterback depth chart ahead of their wild-card playoff clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

Last Tuesday, after Minnesota's Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions, the team elevated quarterback Daniel Jones to their active roster from the practice squad. The Vikings waived third-string quarterback Brett Rypien before re-signing him to their practice squad to make room for Jones on their roster.

When asked earlier this week about where the former New York Giants quarterback now falls on their depth chart, head coach Kevin O'Connell played coy.

“Daniel Jones will be one of the quarterbacks on the roster for the team, I made that very apparent the other day,” O’Connell said. “I think it’s very important to understand, Nick Mullens has been our No. 2 quarterback all season long for a reason — my trust in Nick."

#Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on Daniel Jones’ role after being signed to the active roster:



“Daniel Jones will be one of the quarterbacks on the roster. I made that very apparent the other day.”



We see that smirk coach. Could we see some designed packages with Jones 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZZeu12AnF0 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) January 11, 2025

He went on to say that the backup spot on the Vikings' depth chart "may look different" if he feels it would give the team a better chance to advance in the playoffs.

Here's what we know so far:

RAMS VS. VIKINGS: Why NFC wild-card playoff game is being played in Arizona

Vikings QB depth chart: Who is Minnesota's backup quarterback?

When Minnesota announced their inactives for Monday night's game, Jones was listed as the emergency third quarterback.

That means Mullens will back up starter Sam Darnold against the Rams.

Here's how the Vikings' quarterback depth chart looks ahead of their wild card game against the Rams:

Sam Darnold Nick Mullens Daniel Jones

OPINION: What should Vikings do with QB Sam Darnold?

Daniel Jones contract details

Jones signed a contract with the Vikings for a prorated portion of the veteran minimum salary midway through the 2024 season. Since he's been in the league for more than four years, the veteran minimum would be $1.125 million in total. Minnesota is only paying a fraction of that since it signed him after Week 12 of the season.

The Giants are also paying Jones the roughly $14 million he's owed for the remainder of the 2024 season. He was in the second year of a four-year, $160 million contract with the team before it cut him earlier this year. New York will also be on the hook for $22.2 in dead cap next year from Jones' contract.

NFL PLAYOFFS: Winners and losers of Sunday's wild-card games

Daniel Jones stats

Here's how Jones' stats looked through 10 games in 2024 before the Giants benched, then cut him:

Completion rate: 216-of-341 (63.3%)

Passing yards: 2,070

Yards/pass attempt: 6.1

Passing touchdowns: 8

Interceptions: 7

Passer rating: 79.4

Rush attempts: 67

Rushing yards: 265

Yards/rush attempt: 4.0

Rushing touchdowns: 2

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vikings backup QB: Daniel Jones is third on depth chart vs. Rams