Vieira won’t ‘copy’ Wenger, Lippi and Capello

Patrick Vieira insists he doesn’t want to ‘copy’ top coaches like Arsène Wenger, Fabio Capello and Marcello Lippi and feels Genoa still have ‘a lot of work to do.’

Il Grifone host Torino at Marassi tomorrow in Vieira’s third game in charge.

Genoa earned four points in the opening two games, collecting a 2-2 home draw against Cagliari and a 2-0 away victory at Udinese.

“Nothing has changed regarding the intensity I expect in training. We’ve earned four points, we’ve played well, but there’s still a lot of work to do,” Vieira said at a press conference, as quoted by TMW.

“I’ve seen a group focused on what we want to do on the pitch.”

UDINE, ITALY – DECEMBER 01: Manager of Genoa Patrick Vieira during the Serie A match between Udinese and Genoa at Stadio Friuli on December 01, 2024 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Alessandro Zanoli and Juventus loanee Fabio Miretti took centre stage in Vieira’s first two games at the club, while a few players like Vitinha and Junior Messias returned to action last week.

“I really liked Zanoli and Miretti. Vitinha can play on the left, and Messias can play on the right,” said the Genoa coach.

“I need to see how fit they are because we need points, and I take the physical aspect into account.”

Vieira, a former Milan, Juventus, Inter and Arsenal midfielder, played under some big coaches like Wenger and Capello, but he insisted that he does not pretend to be like them.

“I’m not claiming to be like Wenger, Lippi, or Capello, three top coaches,” said Vieira.

“I was lucky to be coached by excellent tacticians and learned so much from them. It’s also important to understand who I am as a person and how the team plays. It’s essential to be authentic and not copy or want to be like them because they are on a different level.”

Genoa have 14 points, three points above the relegation zone in Serie A after 14 rounds.