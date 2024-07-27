(Video) “Yes, I will return to Chelsea” – Fernandez speaks publicly for first time since racism incident

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has spoken publicly for the first time since the racism incident on the Argentina team bus after the Copa America final.

Fernandez caused controversy in the aftermath of Argentina’s Copa America success as he went live on Instagram to chant a racist and homophobic song with his team-mates about French players.

The video went viral for all the wrong reasons, and Chelsea’s contingent of French players have all unfollowed the midfielder on social media, whilst Wesley Fofana posted a clip of the video to social media with the words “football in 2024: uninhibited racism. ”

The World Cup winner has subsequently apologised both publicly and privately, whilst Reece James revealed he had spoken to Fernandez.

Chelsea have opened an internal disciplinary procedure into the incident, whilst Uefa and FIFA are also investigating the video.

Fernandez is set to join Chelsea’s pre-season tour on Monday in what could be an awkward reintegration into the sqaud.

The 23-year-old briefly spoke to a reporter from his car and said that he had apologised and would be returning to Chelsea.

Watch Fernandez speak for first time since racism incident