Video: Where does Demetrious Johnson rank on the GOAT list?

One of the all-time greats, [autotag]Demetrious Johnson[/autotag] has called it a career.

The former UFC and ONE Championship champion announced his retirement from MMA last Friday in an emotional message on the ONE 168 broadcast. Johnson (25-4-1) defended his UFC flyweight title 11 consecutive times, which is the current record for the most consecutive UFC title defenses.

There's no doubt "Mighty Mouse" is great, but where exactly does he rank among the greatest of all time? What kind of legacy does he leave behind?

MMA Junkie's Brian "Goze" Garcia, Nolan King, Danny Segura and host "Gorgeous" George Garcia react to Johnson's retirement and reflect on his impressive body of work.

