Video: Watch UFC 308 post-fight press conference live stream on MMA Junkie

ABU DHABI – UFC 308 takes place Saturday at Etihad Arena, and you can watch a live video stream of the post-event news conference here on MMA Junkie.

Expected to take part in the press conference are the winners of the top main card bouts, including the featherweight championship fight of Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway and co-main event of Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC CEO Dana White is also expects to answer questions from reporters and recap the event.

You can watch the press conference in the video above, which will go live upon the conclusion of the headlining bout.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 308.

