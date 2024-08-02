Video: Watch LFA's best fight finishes from July 2024

.

Legacy Fighting Alliance racked up some frequent flier miles in July and brought some killer finishes, too.

The promotion had events in Brazil and Arizona with more than a dozen finishes for the highlight reels.

Check out the best stoppages from LFA's July events with chokes, ground and pound and more.

You can watch the highlights in the video above, courtesy of LFA.

