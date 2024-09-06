Video: Watch LFA's best fight finishes from August 2024

.

Legacy Fighting Alliance started to wind down its summer with a big month of August.

The promotion had events in New York, California and Brazil, and had a finishing rate north of 60 percent across 34 fights.

And while the promotion was watching more stars of tomorrow get built, many of its former stars kept growing at the next level. Nine LFA alums signed with the UFC in August alone, and former LFA fighters fought in more than two dozen UFC fights, as well as on Dana White's Contender Series.

Check out the best stoppages from LFA's August events with brilliant head kicks, chokes, ground and pound and more.

You can watch the highlights in the video above, courtesy of LFA.

