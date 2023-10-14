Video: Watch Dillon Danis’ last MMA fight before boxing match vs. Logan Paul
Dillon Danis returns to action this Saturday for the first time since the summer of 2019, and it’s not in MMA, but in a highly viral boxing match against YouTube star Logan Paul.
Danis takes on Paul in a professional boxing match contested at 195 pounds in the co-main event of Misfits Boxing: The PRIME Card at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The bout is scheduled for six, three-minute rounds.
Yet, despite the highly talked about fight, there are many who have never seen Danis fight – at least in a sanctioned setting.
Above, you can watch Danis’ most recent fight, which went down at Bellator 222 in New York. He defeated Max Humphrey to improve his MMA record to 2-0. Danis has yet to fight since that first-round submission win.