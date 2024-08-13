Video: UFC hopeful Jose Delgado impresses Dana White with violent knee knockout of Ernie Juarez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Jose Delgado reacts after his knockout victory against Ernie Juarez in a featherweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season eight, week one on August 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

[autotag]Jose Delgado[/autotag] kept the violence rolling Tuesday when he put [autotag]Ernie Juarez[/autotag]'s lights out.

At Dana White's Contender Series 67, Delgado (8-1) very likely punched his ticket into the UFC when he knocked Juarez (8-1) out with a knee and punches for a stoppage at 1:25 of Round 2. The featherweight bout took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

After a strong first round, Delgado took the judges out of the equation in Round 2. Juarez appeared to be out on the initial knee, but referee Chris Tognoni didn't get involved until Delgado some follow-up hammerfists landed thereafter.

Delgado, 26, trains out of the MMA Lab in Glendale, Ariz. He took this fight on 11 days notice. The victory extended his winning streak to five.

Juarez, 28, loses for the first time as a professional. He is the current Urijah Faber's A1 Combat featherweight champion.

The up-to-the-minute DWCS 67 results include:

