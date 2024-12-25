Video: UFC champion Alex Pereira gets double KO in Christmas pillow fight with his son

Alex Pereira is a menace across many fighting disciplines.

From kickboxing to MMA, Pereira has delivered all kinds of brutal knockouts that have enamored fans across the world. Well, now the UFC light heavyweight champion has added a new art to his game – pillow fighting. In a hilarious Christmas-spirited video, "Poatan" absolutely killed with faints and set up shots in a pillow fight against his son.

Pereira is coming off a very successful 2024 in the UFC. He defended his title three times, delivering devastating knockouts to Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, and most recently, Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 in August.

Although no fight booked, the Brazilian is expected to defend his belt against top contender Magomed Ankalaev sometime in 2025.

