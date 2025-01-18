Video: UFC 311 cold open highlights 2 title fights with Young the Giant

.

The UFC returns to Southern California on Saturday with a pair of titles on the line.

At UFC 311, the protege of one of the best to ever do it will continue his own quest to be an all-time great. And the cousin of that same GOAT candidate will try to win a title of his own in the co-feature.

The promotion has released the UFC 311 cold open video. The card features a lightweight title fight between champion Islam Makhachev (26-1 MMA, 15-1 UFC), a longtime Khabib Nurmagomedov training partner, and challenger Arman Tsarukyan (22-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC). Makhachev already holds a win over Tsarukyan.

In the co-feature, bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA, 11-2 UFC) is an underdog against unbeaten challenger Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC).

The video is narrated by actor and regular UFC voice-over narrator Ron Perlman and has a backdrop soundtrack of "It's About Time" by Young the Giant from the 2014 album "Mind Over Matter."

UFC 311 (pay-per-view, ESPNews/Disney+, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

UFC 311 lineup

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan – for lightweight title

Champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – for bantamweight title

Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka

Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano

Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET)

Raoni Barcelos vs. Payton Talbott

Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

Billy Elekana vs. Bogdan Guskov

Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Azamat Bekoev vs. Zach Reese

Ailin Perez vs. Karol Rosa

Muin Gafurov vs. Rinya Nakamura

Bernardo Sopaj vs. Ricky Turcios

Clayton Carpenter vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

