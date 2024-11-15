Video: UFC 309 ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs with Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler 2, more

.

NEW YORK – UFC 309 ceremonial weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before the promotion's annual stop in "The Big Apple."

Ceremonial weigh-ins took place at Madison Square Garden, which hosts Saturday's event (ESPN+, ESPNews, ESPN+). Among those squaring off were the heavyweight title headliners, as well as lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, who meet in an anticipated rematch with high stakes at 155 pounds.

Oliveira (34-10 MMA, 22-10 UFC) defeated Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) by second-round TKO in a vacant title bout at UFC 262 in May 2021. He's on a journey to reclaim gold, but he'll have to get through Chandler, who returns from a two-year layoff after his failed pursuit of a matchup with Conor McGregor.

Check out the video above to see the athletes from all 13 scheduled matchups come face-to-face, and don't miss the photo gallery below.

