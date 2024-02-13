Video: When will the UFC 300 main event be announced?

Tick tock.

With a little over two months until what is touted as one of the biggest nights in MMA history, UFC 300 is main event-less.

Currently, the lineup is stacked from top to bottom – but still, the lead attraction has either yet to be figured out, or is still being kept under wraps.

The wait has escalated speculation and rumors, as well as the desire for the announcement to come. Just how long should fight fans expect to wait? Our “Spinning Back Clique” of Farah Hannoun, Danny Segura and Brian “Goze” Garcia answer that with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

You can watch their discussion in the video above, and check out the full episode below on YouTube.

