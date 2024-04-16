Video: UFC 300 corner cam shows Max Holloway’s coaches lose their minds watching epic knockout

The reaction footage from Max Holloway’s insane knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 continues to pour in, and this time it’s from the corner of the BMF champion.

Holloway (26-7 MMA, 22-7 UFC) posted to social media Tuesday openly asking why the UFC didn’t include the shot of his corner celebrating on the UFC 300 broadcast after he scored a remarkable knockout of Gaethje with just one second remaining in the final round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Just a few hours later, Holloway obtained the raw footage and shared it for the world, and it’s as awesome as you’d expect.

Holloway comes from a largely unheralded team in Hawaii. His coaches rarely speak to the media and just quietly work on helping “Blessed” improve as a fighter. Coaches Michael Nakagawa, Jordan Rita and Darin Yap got to see the fruits of their labor pay off on the biggest stage, watching Holloway score what Joe Rogan called the “great knockout of all time.”

Check out the footage of the corner celebration below (via X):

It takes a village. You guys might know there names but they make some of the biggest sacrifices for me. A debt I’ll never be able to repay. pic.twitter.com/VsVOXfkLW1 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) April 16, 2024

Hollowaym, 32, praised his corner on the caption of the post and was thankful for the support of his team in such a memorable moment.

“It takes a village,” Holloway said. “… they make some of the biggest sacrifices for me. A debt I’ll never be able to repay.”

