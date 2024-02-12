Video: UFC 298 ‘Countdown’ for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Did you miss the debut of UFC 298 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now.

The segment takes a special look at the featherweight title fight between champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC), from Australia, and unbeaten Spanish challenger Ilia Topuria (14-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), from Germany.

UFC 298 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. “Countdown” goes behind the scenes with the two fighters, and you can watch the full segment above. And don’t miss the entire episode in the video below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 298.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie