Video shows Chris Jones’ inspirational training-camp speech to Chiefs teammates

The Chiefs last week wrapped up training camp in St. Joseph, meaning practices are back in Kansas City.

But we got to see a cool moment from camp in the Chiefs’ “The Franchise” series on YouTube. It showed defensive tackle Chris Jones talking to his fellow linemen about the importance of the work being done at camp, and why the teaching from defensive line coach Joe Cullen and assistant line coach Terry Bradden are so important.

The clip begins with Jones telling many of his teammates they may not be back with the Chiefs in the future.

“You might not be here next year, you might not be here next year, you might not be here next year, you might not be here next year, you might not be here next year. So you gotta appreciate, appreciate these moments. Appreciate that,” Jones says while pointing to players. “When I tell y’all about hands, I’m not just talking to you, I’m critiquing you so when December comes and we’re tired, our bodies are beat up, we don’t really want to practice.

“We out there, we shooting with technique. Cause when you get tired, the thing you rely on is what the coaches do: technique, whether it’s bad technique or good technique. Coach Joe and Terry can teach all this, but at the end of the day, it depends on us. We gotta hold each other accountable. You know what I’m saying? Enjoy today, learn from it and because tomorrow, it’s a whole new day. But hell of a day, man. I don’t want to take anything away from it, will you build off of that and keep grinding dogs.”

This is good stuff from Jones and it demonstrates his leadership skills.

While on the SiriusXM Town Hall from Chiefs training camp last week, Jones talked about the challenges he and his teammates will face this season.

“It’s all about staying humble and staying hungry. It’s all about what can you do for me now?” Jones said. “We won it last year, and that team is special, and every year it’s a different team, it’s a different challenge, because every year a team gets better and a team gets worse. The league gets better every year. You bring in younger guys. You got more talent coming around the league. You got these young guys that are 300 pounds, running 4.7 (40-yard dash).”