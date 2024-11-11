Video shows Chiefs’ Andy Reid promise to buy Leo Chenal a cheeseburger after win

A cheeseburger, tater tots and malt from Town Topic. Rapper Cardi B ordered food from the famous Kansas City burger joint after attending the Renaissance World Tour concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley was fuming Sunday following the Chiefs’ 16-14 win over Denver at Arrowhead Stadium.

“What a joke. The left side of the FG unit needs to walk home. It was a damn layup #BroncosCountry,” Stokley wrote on X.

Well, sometimes layups get blocked, right?

Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal’s epic effort Sunday resulted in a blocked field-goal attempt on a 35-yard try by the Broncos’ Wil Lutz on the final play of the game.

“It’s complete shock,” Chenal told reporters after the game. “Not much I can say about it. Glory to Jesus Christ and everything because I was really praying for something to happen. That moment is so heavy, there’s a second on the clock and they’re going to kick the field goal. You feel the weight of the moment.”

Chenal received a hero’s welcome when he walked into the Chiefs locker room after the game. Here is video from the team.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed the team in the locker room and promised to give Chenal one of his most favorite things in this world.

“Leo,” Reid said, “I’ll treat you to a cheeseburger.”

Reid then had Chenal close the postgame meeting in the locker room.