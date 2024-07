Video: Reaction to Jake Paul’s KO of another UFC veteran Mike Perry, callout of Alex Pereira

Jake Paul has done it again.

Another UFC veteran fell in the boxing ring at the hands of Paul, and this time, BKFC’s “King of Violence” Mike Perry was the victim. Perry was knocked down in the first, second, and sixth rounds of their boxing bout scheduled for eight, the last of which sealed the deal.

Paul now has his sights set on a Nov. 15 showdown against boxing legend Mike Tyson. Considering the results against Perry, do you want to see Tyson fight more or less now?

Don’t think that Paul is done with UFC fighters, either. He spent some time on the mic in the ring to call out current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira for a showdown in the boxing ring. Of course, somehow, Conor McGregor injected himself into the conversation as well.

What did we make of this entire event and the whirlwind of commentary after?

That’s what our “Spinning Back Clique” of Farah Hannoun, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Matthew Wells discussed along with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. Check out their conversation in the video above, and be sure to watch this week’s full episode below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Paul vs. Perry.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie