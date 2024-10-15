Video: Reacting to Muhammad vs. Rakhmonov, Pantoja vs. Asakura title-fight bookings at UFC 310

The final UFC pay-per-view of the year officially has its main and co-main events.

Last week, UFC CEO Dana White announced a pair of title fights that will headline the Dec. 7 event in Las Vegas as Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov and Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura will get top billing for UFC 310.

Were these the right fights to make in each respective division? Who will emerge as champions that night? How do we feel about Asakura getting a title shot in his promotional debut?

MMA Junkie's Brian "Goze" Garcia, Matthew Wells, Danny Segura, and host Gorgeous George discuss the welterweight and flyweight championship fights booked for UFC 310, along with how they set up each division.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don't miss this week's complete episode of "Spinning Back Clique" below on YouTube.

