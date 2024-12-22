Video – Poland Star’s Magic Skill In Inter Milan Vs Udinese Coppa Italia Clash: ‘He Does What He Wants With The Ball’

Video – Poland Star’s Magic Skill In Inter Milan Vs Udinese Coppa Italia Clash: ‘He Does What He Wants With The Ball’

Inter Milan have moved on to the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia with a win over Udinese.

The Nerazzurri prevailed 2-0 over the Friulani at the round of sixteen stage.

It was striker Marko Arnautovic who first put Inter ahead. Then, Kristjan Asllani found the back of the net directly from a corner to double the Nerazzurri’s advantage.

Inter preserved their clean sheet and held on for the win from there on.

Last season, Inter went out at this stage of the competition. They were eliminated by Bologna.

Meanwhile, in the previous two seasons the Nerazzurri won the Coppa Italia.

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski started the match for Inter, and had a standout performance. The Nerazzurri took to Instagram with a clip of a magic skill from the Pole.