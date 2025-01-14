Video: Pique trolls Casillas while wearing Juventus shirt

Gerard Piqué trolled Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas last night in Turin after the Kings League Final played at the Allianz Stadium.

Barcelona legend Piqué trolled his compatriot and former opponent Casillas last night after Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup Final.

Piqué and Casillas attended the Kings League Final in Turin last night, and the ex-defender even wore a classic Juventus shirt.

The former Barça star showed Casillas the classic ‘Manita’ while the ex-keeper was busy with a phone call.

The video was shared on the official X channel of the Kings League.