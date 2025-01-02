Video: Pioli reunited with Milan in Saudi Arabia ahead of Supercoppa Italiana

Former Milan coach Stefano Pioli was reunited with his former Rossoneri colleagues in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, as Sergio Conceicao led his team ahead of the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh over the coming days.

The Supercoppa Italiana is already underway. You can follow the action from Inter-Atalanta on the Football Italia LIVEBLOG.

Watch: Pioli reunited with Milan squad in Saudi Arabia

Milan have been based out in Saudi Arabia since the new year. They trained on Thursday at the regular home of Al-Nassr, which is where Pioli and Cristiano Ronaldo currently ply their trade.

Milan have since shared footage of a number of warm embraces between Pioli and the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Theo Hernandez, Tijjani Reijnders, Christian Pulisic and captain Davide Calabria.

Milan will play against Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final on Friday. The winner of that game will go on to face the winner of Inter-Atalanta in the final on January 6.