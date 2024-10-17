Video: PFL press conference faceoffs with Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira, Cyborg vs. Pacheco, more

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – The build to PFL: Battle of the Giants is getting stronger after seeing the two superfight title bouts face off at Thursday's pre-fight press conference.

The inaugural heavyweight title contest of Francis Ngannou (17-3) vs. Renan Ferreira (13-3) and women's featherweight championship matchup of Cris Cyborg (27-2) vs. Larissa Pacheco (13-3) had staredowns after answering questions from media members, and now weigh-ins are the remaining obstacle before fight night.

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (15-0) also squared off with challenger Fabian Edwards (13-3) for their main card title rematch, and ex-Bellator champ A.J. McKee (22-1) faced off with lightweight opponent Paul Hughes (12-1).

Check out the press conference staredowns for Saturday's event, which takes place at The Mayadeen and airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view and DAZN following prelims simulcasted on MMA Junkie.

