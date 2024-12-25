Video: PFL highlights its top 15 finishes of 2024

Shanelle Dyer def. Mariam Torchinava - Fight Night during 2024 PFL EUROPE 2: Newcastle at Utilita Arena in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Jose Peñuela / PFL Europe 2)

Although there's criticisms to be had about PFL's business practices in 2024, there's no denying that inside the cage, some spectacular highlights were produced.

Another year is in the books for PFL, and it was one of transition after it acquired the Bellator brand in late 2023. The attempt to run PFL and Bellator as separate entities largely failed, and there was a number of fighters who crossed over from one to another.

Some of the best finishes of the year came from outside the primary PFL roster, however, with some memorable highlights being turned on Bellator Champions Series, PFL Europe and PFL MENA events.

The organization has assembled 15 of the best stoppages from the past year, with winners including Renan Ferreira, Dakota Ditcheva, Francis Ngannou and more.

Check out the video above to relive some of the top PFL moments from 2024.

