Video: Olympic bronze medalist Robelis Despaigne flattens opponent in three seconds

Robelis Despaigne is a name to remember.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Cuba’s Despaigne (3-0) brings a lot of striking power to the cage as a heavyweight, and he has the incredible knockouts to prove it. In his previous outing, Despaigne knocked out Travis Gregoire in just 12 seconds at Fury FC 80.

But what if we told you he just finished a fight four times faster?

That’s right. Despaigne needed just three seconds to flatten Stevie Payne at Fury Challenger Series 7. The referee signaled for action, they met in the middle, and Despaigne landed a right head kick that stiffened Payne. Despaigne got in a right hand before the referee got there, but it wasn’t necessary.

Check out video of the finish (well, actually the entire fight) below (via X):

FULL FIGHT!!!! This has to be a Fury FC record!!#FCS7 pic.twitter.com/CqRV8MoeA2 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 24, 2023

Despaigne, 35, won a bronze medal for Cuba in taekwondo at the 2012 Summer Olympics. With his size, skills and athleticism, Despaigne is proving to be a problem early in his professional undefeated MMA career.

