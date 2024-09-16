Video – Netherlands EURO 2024 Star Scores Inter Milan Equalizer In Serie A Clash Vs Monza

Inter Milan drew 1-1 away to Monza in their first match back from the international break.

The Serie A clash at the U-Power was hardly a thriller. Inter struggled to get out of second gear and create dangerous chances for the bulk of the match.

Then, the Brianzoli took a shock lead through substitute Dany Mota.

Inter were able to respond with an equalizer close to the end of regulation time, through Denzel Dumfries. However, neither side were able to finds a winner late.

Inter took to Instagram with a clip of Dumfries’s equalizer.