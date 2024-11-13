Video: Mike Tyson shows he's not your typical 58-year-old during open workout

.

IRVING, Texas – Boxing legend Mike Tyson is approaching 60 years of age, but you wouldn't know it by the way he's still able to hit the pads.

At an open workout Tuesday at Toyota Music Factory, the 58-year-old boxing legend showed off his power and technique in an open workout held in front of a crowd of fans three days prior to his boxing match Friday vs. Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Friday's bout will be eight two-minute rounds, contested at heavyweight.

Despite his accomplishments in the sport, Tyson is a slight underdog heading into the bout. Maybe it's the age difference that has oddsmakers leaning toward the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned boxer, or perhaps it's Paul's near-perfect record of saying he'll do what he's going to do.

Check out highlights of the legendary Tyson's open workout in the video above.

