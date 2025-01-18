Video: McTominay turnaround for Napoli after magic Neres skill
Napoli turned Atalanta around in tonight’s Scudetto showdown with Scott McTominay sweeping home, but the David Neres back-heel flick to start the move was sensational.
The Partenopei had gone behind in Bergamo to a Mateo Retegui scorcher into the near top corner, cancelled out by a very similar goal from Matteo Politano.
David Neres, who has to all intents and purposes replaced PSG-bound Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the squad, helped Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa win it back at the corner flag and a delightful bit of skill released him to pull it back for the McTominay finish.
That was the Scotland international’s fifth Serie A goal in 18 appearances, along with three assists.
McTominay goal for Atalanta 1-2 Napoli
