Video: McTominay turnaround for Napoli after magic Neres skill

Napoli turned Atalanta around in tonight’s Scudetto showdown with Scott McTominay sweeping home, but the David Neres back-heel flick to start the move was sensational.

See how it all unfolds on the Liveblog.

The Partenopei had gone behind in Bergamo to a Mateo Retegui scorcher into the near top corner, cancelled out by a very similar goal from Matteo Politano.

David Neres, who has to all intents and purposes replaced PSG-bound Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the squad, helped Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa win it back at the corner flag and a delightful bit of skill released him to pull it back for the McTominay finish.

That was the Scotland international’s fifth Serie A goal in 18 appearances, along with three assists.

McTominay goal for Atalanta 1-2 Napoli

