Video: How long can UFC record-setters Jim Miller and Andrei Arlovski keep fighting?
The two fighters who have walked through the octagon gates more than anyone in history return to action again on Saturday with Jim Miller and Andrei Arlovski set to compete at UFC Fight Night 234.
Miller is set to take on Gabriel Benitez in a lightweight bout on the ESPN+ main card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, while Arlovski takes on Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the featured preliminary-card contest.
Miller, 40 is the second-oldest active lightweight in the UFC, while 44-year-old Arlovski is the oldest overall on the UFC roster. And with a combined 82 octagon appearances, there’s respectful speculation around which fight will be their last, and what more they can still do in 2024 and in the sport overall.
That was a topic of discussion on the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” with panelists Danny Segura, Farah Hannoun, Brian “Goze” Garcia and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.
Watch the video segment above, or the complete Jan. 8 episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below.