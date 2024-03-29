Video: Jamahal Hill gives hilarious commentary in exaggerated UFC 300 prediction for Alex Pereira fight

It’s pretty clear to see Jamahal Hill is enjoying his preparation for the main event of UFC 300.

Just take one glance at the former UFC light heavyweight champ’s social media feeds, and you’ll see he’s leaning into the hate thrown his way by those who believe Alex Pereira will emerge victorious at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13.

Recently, Hill mocked “Poatan” Pereira’s fans by coining the term “Potards” in a Tweet (Are we really trying to make Xeet a thing?) that questions their logic about pre-fight consultation with Israel Adesanya.

POTARDS: Glover training Alex is a huge advantage!!! Also Potards: What could Hill learn from Izzy about fighting Alex!! Bro you can’t make this up 😂😂😂😂 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 28, 2024

Before that, Hill took a broader approach, questioning the logic of the entire MMA community:

Alex: I’m going to beat Jamahal so easy/clean I’ll fight another top contender another 3 weeks later. MMA Community: He’s a beast, I believe he can do it, dudes special, f**k love it! Me: I’m better than Alex MMA Community: Your to confident, your delusional, your unlikeable — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 26, 2024

But Hill’s most recent addition to his social media antics may be his best work yet. On TikTok, Hill posted a pre-enactment video predicting what will happen at UFC 300 when Pereira connects with a leg kick. The over-the-top acting and Hill’s hilarious commentary make it a must-watch.

“Oh, no. No. Hell no. I can see my leg, but I can’t feel that motherf*cker.”

“Is that a Tiger Woods 9 iron on your leg?”

“There’s been a misunderstanding, these things for walking.”

“Coach talking about a check, the only check I’ma get is for showing up.”

“I’m about to check if he can beat me in a race because he ain’t fixing to keep beating on my leg.”

After trying to escape the leg kicks in the first half of the video, Hill switched to Pereira’s perspective on “how it’s really going to go” when he checks those leg kicks:

“Man, what the f*ck is your leg made of?”

“He checked my kick like Nike. My nerves and feelings have checked completely out.”

“Maybe I should stick to boxing. This strong leg motherf*cker must be stepping for Jesus.”

Check out the full video below:

