Video: Jake Paul, Mike Perry mouth off at each other during intense faceoff

The talking and insults still persists a little over 48 hours out from when Jake Paul and Mike Perry box each other.

Following the conclusion of a pre-fight news conference Thursday, Paul and Perry faced off and exchanged words. Words will turn into action Saturday when they compete in an eight-round boxing match at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., which streams on DAZN pay-per-view.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐈𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐓 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐋𝐄 ⚔️🔥 Who you got⁉️#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/pzxpfs1SKp — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 18, 2024

Paul hits a pitstop during his extended wait for a matchup with boxing legend Mike Tyson. The two were supposed to compete this Saturday but Tyson was deemed medically unfit to compete and the bout was postponed. The two are now aligned for a November showdown instead. Paul rides a three-fight winning streak into the matchup, dating back to his only career loss, a split decision defeat to Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Perry, who already made the jump from MMA to bareknuckle boxing, now hops into the world of traditional boxing. Despite this gloved excursion, he remains under contract with BKFC, a promotion in which he is 5-0.

