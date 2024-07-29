Video – Italy EURO 2024 Star Scores Spectacular Goal For Inter Milan In Friendly Win Vs Las Palmas

Inter Milan beat Spanish side Las Palmas 3-0 in a friendly match on Saturday evening.

This was the Nerazzurri’s third friendly match of the preseason period. They had already beaten the likes of Lugano and Pergolettese in friendlies.

At this stage of the summer, the results are not what is important.

Nevertheless, Inter’s performance against Las Palmas had plenty of positive signs.

The Nerazzurri were starting to show real evidence of the shape and tactical chemistry from last season.

Moreover, new signings like Mehdi Taremi and Piotr Zielinski are fitting into the lineup well.

It was striker Taremi who scored Inter’s first two goals of the match. The Iranian took his tally to five goals in preseason so far.

Then, wingback Federico Dimarco wrapped up the win in spectacular fashion, chipping the Las Palmas goalkeeper from just over the halfway line.

Inter took to Instagram with a clip of Dimarco’s goal.