Video: Should interim welterweight title be implemented with Belal Muhammad out of UFC 310?

Bad news: Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is out of UFC 310, and that leaves the division in a bit of a quandary.

Muhammad suffered a nasty toe infection that left him no choice but to pull out of his first UFC title defense, which was scheduled to be against undefeated contender Shavkat Rahkmono in the UFC 310 main event on Dec. 7. Muhammad's withdrawal puts the UFC in a tricky situation as it traditionally bolsters its final pay-per-view of the year.

So, who could slide in as a replacement for UFC 310? Should the UFC consider implementing an interim welterweight title? If so, who should fight for it?

MMA Junkie's Brian "Goze" Garcia, Nolan King, Danny Segura, and host Gorgeous George discuss the latest surrounding Muhammad's injury and how it can impact UFC 310 and the landscape of the welterweight division.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don't miss this week's complete episode of "Spinning Back Clique" below on YouTube.

