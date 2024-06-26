Video: Is there interest in Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry? Who should be the favorite?

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry is a reality.

The fight announced last week took many by surprise, given that Paul is expected to fight Mike Tyson in November and Perry is doing his thing in the bareknuckle boxing world.

With the fight less than a month away, what do we make of this surprise booking? Will it do well in drawing interest? Who should be the favorite?

MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura, Brian “Goze” Garcia, Dan Tom and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discuss everything Paul vs. Perry.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube or in podcast form.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie