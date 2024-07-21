Video: H2O Sylve left unconscious after suffering vicious knockout against Lucas Bahdi
Have you ever heard the ring announcer ask the audience to pray for a fighter before reading the decision? Because that’s what happened Saturday night at the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry event.
Through almost six rounds, Ashton “H2O” Sylve was, for the most part, having his way with Lucas Bahdi – and then BOOM. Bahdi shocked everybody with a Knockout of the Year contender when he landed a right-left combo to put Sylve to sleep and send his unconscious body crashing to the canvas.
You can watch the knockout in the video below:
WHAT. A. KNOCKOUT. 🥊💣#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/bzEoHjz86D
— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2024
Here, too, are all the slow-motion angles from DAZN:
DOWN GOES H2O 🤯#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/kygv18zNaK
— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2024
It took Sylve a long time to finally wake up, but he eventually walked out of the ring under his own power.
The knockout was so scary that ring announcer Joe Martinez uttered these words before declaring Bahdi the winner: “Ladies and gentlemen, before we announce our winner, we ask you to please extend your thoughts and prayers to H2O Sylve and may God restore him.”
With the win, Bahdi remained undefeated at 17-0. The result was Sylve’s first loss in 12 fights.
