Video: Is a fourth Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor fight truly ‘a must’?

UFC tetralogies don’t come around often, but maybe one is needed for Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

Poirier and McGregor have fought against each other three times in their careers, with “The Diamond” up 2-1 in the series. Their trilogy bout in July 2021 might’ve left a little more to be desired given the fact that McGregor broke his leg to close out the first round, resulting in an injury TKO victory for Poirier.

It’s on that note that McGregor recently posted on X that a fourth Poirier fight is “a must.” Poirier responded, telling ESPN he wouldn’t mind shutting up McGregor “once and for all” but doesn’t see the point.

So what do we think? Does this need to happen at some point? Our “Spinning Back Clique” of Nolan King, Danny Segura and Brian “Goze” Garcia answered that with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

