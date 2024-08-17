(Video) – Former Chelsea star insists club must do one thing to finish higher than seventh

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel believes Chelsea will finish seventh this coming season unless they sign Victor Osimhen.

The Blues endured a mixed pre-season and will take on Manchester City on Sunday at Stamford Bridge as the Enzo Maresca era begins.

Having finished 12th and sixth over the past two seasons the club will be aiming for a top four finish and a return to the Champions League.

The Blues have strengthened in the window with the likes of Pedro Neto and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall, whilst they could still add Joao Felix and Victor Osimhen to their ranks but there’s a sense of the unknown heading into the campaign.

Chelsea have the quality to finish in the top four but it remains to be seen if they have the consistency over the course of the season.

Former Blue Mikel who is very outspoken about the club thinks Chelsea will finish seventh unless Osimhen arrives at the club, and the Blues are locked in talks over a possible deal for the Nigerian.

Mikel gives his Chelsea prediction