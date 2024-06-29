Video: Fighter kisses opponent on mouth, incites near-brawl at faceoffs

Are you a lover, not a fighter?

Well, amateur debutant Malcolm Harris is apparently both.

Harris (0-0) crossed a line not often crossed in MMA on Friday during a ceremonial faceoff for 247 FC: Brawl in the Burgh 21.5 when he kissed opponent Cam Jenkins (1-0) directly on the mouth during their pre-fight faceoff in Monroeville, Pa.

Jenkins, who was stunned like everyone else watching, took a moment to process what had just happened. He then flung a backhanded slap at Harris.

Promoter Hunter Homistek kept the situation largely under control, taking the brunt of the shoves from the irate Harris. The fighters cooled off and completed their faceoff before they went their separate ways.

So this happened at the @247Fighting weigh-ins today. 🤯💋👋 And they fight each other in a cage tomorrow. 👀 🎟️ TIX: https://t.co/CsOmMVBqWt 📺💻 STREAM: https://t.co/ya8PR0tIr7 pic.twitter.com/WxxliOOc36 — Hunter Alek Homistek (@HunterAHomistek) June 29, 2024

The good thing about hatred in professional fighting is scores can be quickly settled. For those interested in seeing how things play out, 247 FC: Brawl in the Burgh 21.5 takes place Saturday at Monroeville Convention Center in Monroeville, Pa., and streams on 247 Live.

