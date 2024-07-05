(Video): “Everyone knows” – Cole Palmer speaks on others doing his goal celebration

Cole Palmer has spoken out on many other players now copying his goal celebration recently and in particular, Morgan Rodgers doing it.

Palmer burst onto the scene for Chelsea last season and has become a real talisman there. He started doing the ‘COLD’ Palmer celebration last season, and now it has really taken off with many other players now doing it.

Rodgers was one, as was pending new Chelsea players Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez.

Palmer reminds people who did it first

🔵 Cole Palmer says he and Morgan Rogers have spoken about the 'cold celebration'. 🥶 "Everyone knows it's my celebration". 👀😂pic.twitter.com/iDcSMlV0xl — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) July 4, 2024

As you can see above, Palmer has reminded us all that it is his celebration and he did it first, in response to a question about Rodgers doing it.

Palmer was very relaxed when asked about Estevao and Paez doing it as well, and says it is nice to see it, as seen below here…

🔵 Cole Palmer talks about Estêvão Willian and Kendry Páez doing his goal celebration. 🥶pic.twitter.com/YggFevcifF — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) July 4, 2024

Palmer is a funny lad! And so laid back he’s almost horizontal!