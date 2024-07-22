(Video): Enzo Fernandez has that racist song sung at him as support by fans

(Video): Enzo Fernandez has that racist song sung at him as support by fans

The controversy surrounding Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez unfortunately continues this week after the player was spotted back in his home country.

Enzo sparked fury by posting a video of himself and his Argentine team mates singing a racist and homophobic song directed at French players last weekend after he and his team mates won Copa America.

The song was first sung by fans after the last World Cup, and it has seemingly now stuck around and has come back to the forefront after the Enzo video.

It was idiotic at the very least by Enzo and his Argentina team mates, and Enzo has since written an apology on Instagram. However, the story is hovering around.

Really bad from the Argentines

As the controversy of the chant sung by Enzo Fernandez and other Argentina players against French players continues, River Plate (Enzo’s boyhood club) fans are now singing it at their home ground El Monumental during their game against Lanus. pic.twitter.com/H1zK0PMd97 — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) July 21, 2024

As above, fans were signing the song at Enzo last night at a River Plate game in Argentina, where Enzo was a guest at his former club.

It’s not a great situation at all.