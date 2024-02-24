Video: Who has the edge in the first PFL vs. Bellator matchups?

PFL vs. Bellator: Champions takes place Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featuring several promotion vs. promotion fights.

Although the card has seen a number of fights fall apart late, there is still plenty to like on this card, and we’ll get the opportunity to answer the question of which promotion has the better champions.

In the main event, PFL’s heavyweight season winner Renan Ferreira takes on Bellator heavyweight champ Ryan Bader. In the co-feature, the middleweights take the stage as PFL’s Impa Kasanganay takes on Bellator’s Johnny Eblen.

But which promotion has the edge in the champion vs. champion fights and the prelim crossover matchups?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” or Mike Bohn, Matthew Wells and Brian “Goze” Garcia answered that with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

Watch the conversation in the video above, and check out this week’s full episode on YouTube below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie