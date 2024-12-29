Video: Dybala magic volley with weaker right foot in Milan-Roma

Watch as Paulo Dybala thumps in a volley with his weaker right foot on the sublime Artem Dovbyk back-heel flick assist, as Roma and Milan turn on the style at San Siro.

This is a showdown between two teams who have been struggling to live up to expectations so far this season, but they showed what they are capable of in an exciting start to the match.

See how the game unfolds on the Liveblog.

MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 29: Paulo Dybala of AS Roma gestures during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AS Roma at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 29, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Tijjani Reijnders completed a rapid counter-attack on the Youssouf Fofana pass to give Milan the lead, but Roma equalised with a moment of magic nine minutes later.

With his back to goal, Dovbyk flicked up the Niccolò Pisilli pass into the air, setting it up for teammate Dybala to smash home the volley with his weaker right foot from just inside the penalty area.

Dybala goal for Milan 1-1 Roma