Video: Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya have lengthy first faceoff at UFC 305 press conference

For the first time since their infamous in-cage exchange nearly one year ago, Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya got face-to-face at Tuesday’s UFC 305 on-sale press conference in Australia.

Du Plessis (21-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) will attempt to make his first middleweight title defense in the Aug. 17 headliner when he takes on former champion and rival Adesanya (24-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) at RAC Arena in Perth (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

The heated back-and-forth that happened following Du Plessis’ upset TKO finish of Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 in July 2019 was a precursor to the some of the word at the press conference, as comments about race and lineage continue to be an undertone to the 185-pound title bout.

The intensity between the two sides carried into the faceoff after the press conference, which you can watch in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 305.

